storm-ciara-latest-live:-travel-chaos-hits-as-gales-and-heavy-rain-batter-the-uk

Storm Ciara is barrelling down on the UK with 80mph winds and heavy rains causing widespread travel chaos.

Weather warnings have been issued across the country for Sunday amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding.

Dozens of domestic and international flights have already been cancelled while rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel.

Brits also face damage to buildings, overhead electrical wires and tracks from debris or falling trees with a good chance of power cuts.

2020-02-09T07:57:32.156Z

