Storm Ciara latest: Brits face travel mayhem, power cuts and flooding as 'worst storm in seven years' hits UK

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK and Ireland are facing travel mayhem, power cuts and flooding as Storm Ciara brings a deluge of torrential rain and 80mph winds.

The Met Office issued a “danger to life” amber alert for most of England and Wales, with a yellow weather warning in place for the whole of Britain between 8am and 9pm.

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been cancelled as the “worst storm in seven years” sweeps in.

Rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have also urged passengers not to travel and say they will operate reduced timetables and speed restrictions on Sunday.

Coastal regions have been batters by waves as the storm hit (PA)

Brits also face damage to buildings, overhead electrical wires and tracks from debris or falling trees with a good chance of power cuts.

Between 50 and 70mm of rain is expected in the worst hit areas, with up to 100mm in isolated parts of the Scottish highlands.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas.”

Rail firms which have issued “do not travel” warnings are Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express.

The other affected lines are: Avanti West Coast, c2c, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Heathrow Express, Hull Trains, Island Line, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground, Merseyrail, Northern, ScotRail, South Western Railway, Stansted Express, TfL Rail, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway.

Massive waves have crashed into the UK (REUTERS)

Strong winds have the potential to damage overhead electrical wires and tracks due to debris or falling trees.

Disruption could continue into Monday morning as repair work may be hampered by the conditions.

Heathrow Airport said it had agreed with its airline partners to “consolidate” Sunday’s flight schedule in a bid to minimise the number of cancelled flights.

British Airways said in a statement: “Like all airlines operating into and out of the UK tomorrow, we are expecting to be impacted by the adverse weather conditions across parts of the UK on Sunday.”

The airline said it was offering rebooking options for customers on domestic and European flights flying to and from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City on Sunday.

Virgin Atlantic has posted a list of cancelled flights on its website. It said it was “contacting affected customers and rearranging their travel arrangements”.

Forecasters have warned flying debris could lead to injuries or endanger lives.