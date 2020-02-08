Storm Ciara: Flights and trains cancelled as Brits brace for 'worst storm in seven years'

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits are set to be battered by heavy rain and winds of more than 80mph as Storm Ciara sweeps towards the UK.

Airlines have cancelled dozens of domestic and international flights, with rail firms urging passengers not to travel, as severe weather warnings are issued across the country.

The Met Office issued a “danger to life” amber alert for most of England and Wales, with a yellow weather warning in place for the whole country between 8am and 9pm.

Between 50 and 70mm of rain is expected in the worst hit areas, with up to 100mm in isolated parts of the Scottish highlands.

Network Rail and train operators in England warned passengers against rail travel on Sunday unless, adding that “significant travel disruption” is expected.

Several rail firms announced they will operate reduced timetables amid speed restrictions due to strong gusts.

Heathrow Airport said it had taken the joint decision with its airline partners to “consolidate” Sunday’s flight schedule in a bid to minimise the number of flights cancelled.

British Airways said it would offer flexible rebooking options for all customers on domestic and European flights flying to and from London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London City on Sunday. While Virgin Atlantic has also posted a number of cancelled flights on its website.

Met Office Meteorologist Marco Petagna said the country will see its highest winds speeds since 2013.

He told the Standard: “In terms of wind speed, these really will be the most extreme conditions we’ve seen in seven years.

“The last time we saw speeds in the mid-70s across swathes of the UK was on October 28, 2013. That’s why we have amber wind warnings in place for most of England and Wales.”

The alert warns that flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life, with damage to buildings possible as well as power cuts and likely travel disruption.

Gusts of up to 70mph have already hit the west coast of Scotland, with hail and wet snow falling on the Western Isles.

The opening ceremony of Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture was cancelled on Saturday due to the weather (PA)

Winds of 50-60mph are expected quite widely across inland areas as the storm passes over the UK, reaching 80mph in coastal areas – particularly in south-east England and northern Scotland.

Strong winds have the potential to damage overhead electric wires and tracks due to debris or trees falling on the tracks.

Travel disruption could continue into Monday morning as repair work may be hampered by the conditions.

Storm Ciara was named by the Met Office on Wednesday and is moving eastwards across the UK and Ireland.

In January, Storm Brendan swept across the UK, sparking power cuts and travel disruption in parts of the UK.

This year’s storm names have already been chosen, with Dennis set as the name for the next storm.