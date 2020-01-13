storm-brendan:-man-rescued-from-car-as-winds-and-rain-battered-northern-ireland

A man has been rescued from his car as Northern Ireland was battered with winds of up to 80mph during Storm Brendan.

Firefighters were called to the incident in Mahee Island where the man was trapped in his car by flood waters shortly after 3pm.

The man was uninjured after being pushed out of the water in his car.

A yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office was in place until midnight.







Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan. Credit: Philip Magowan / PressEye PressEye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 13th January 2020

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: The shore wall on the Belfast Road, Carrickfergus collapses as Storm Brendan hits.

Pictured: The shore wall on the Belfast Road, Carrickfergus collapses as Storm Brendan hits.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: The shore wall on the Belfast Road, Carrickfergus collapses as Storm Brendan hits.

Pictured: The shore wall on the Belfast Road, Carrickfergus collapses as Storm Brendan hits.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: The shore wall on the Belfast Road, Carrickfergus collapses as Storm Brendan hits.

Pictured: The shore wall on the Belfast Road, Carrickfergus collapses as Storm Brendan hits.

Pictured: The shore wall on the Belfast Road, Carrickfergus collapses as Storm Brendan hits.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

Pictured: Shore Road / Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus during Storm Brendan.

There has been disruption across the transport network on the roads, rail and at airports. The Met Office has warned coastal routes and communities could be particularly affected by large waves.

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below:

The seawall on the A2 at Seaview, Warrenpointremains partially collapsed adjacent to the carriageway. The footway is closed and the carriageway is passable. Further inspection will take place at high tide at 1am. Road users are advised to exercise caution.

— Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) January 13, 2020

The Portaferry Road in north Down has reopened and is passable with care.

In Londonderry, the Foyle Bridge has reopened to high-sided vehicles.

In Lisburn, the A1 Hillsborough Road has reopened.

Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing on Monday night and there is a risk of ice on roads.

