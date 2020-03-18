storm-boss’-brutal-assessment-of-flailing-nrl

Melbourne Storm boss Dave Donaghy has not minced words in hitting out at critics of captain Cameron Smith.

South Sydney Rabbitohs football manager Shane Richardson was among those to attack Smith for simply suggesting the NRL postpone the season to work out how best to approach the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Donaghy took aim at the Souths figure for his comments.

“Sometimes relevance deprivation syndrome emerges in our game, and certainly that was reflective in some of the comments made on Tuesday,” Donaghy told Sydney Morning Herald.

“Cameron never called for the competition to be cancelled, he never said we should play less games.

“All he said was, ‘Maybe there’s merit in getting ahead of this thing, taking a deep breath, devising a strategy and mapping it out’. I’m all for that.

“It’s a cool, calm approach and it was following our proposal we sent to the ARL Commission last week. The ARLC have said ‘play on’ and we fully support that, including Cameron. As I said, it was only a suggestion for their consideration.”

Cameron Smith of the Storm passes the ball during the round 1 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Melbourne Storm (Getty)

The Storm were one of the first teams to speak out in favour of the NRL take a break as COVID-19 causes world sports to do the same.

The club sent the ARLC a document last week suggesting the postponement of the season for four rounds, and for the next four rounds to possibly take place without a crowd with the season to be completed in November.

The Storm will take commercial flights to Sydney for their game against Cronulla Sharks this weekend.

“If we make a decision to suspend the competition for a couple of weeks, it gives everyone an opportunity to sum up the situation a lot better rather than being reactive daily or hourly,” Smith said on the weekend after the Storm beat Manly.

Other players have since echoed Smith’s comments, including Cronulla’s Chad Townsend.

“I back up Cameron with his thoughts, he’s one of the leaders in the NRL playing group, and he’s taking the cautious approach,” Townsend told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“There are so many unknowns at the moment [in relation to the virus]. I want to make it clear we want to play 26 rounds of rugby league, and whether that means delaying the game a bit now and we make it up at the back end of the year, as players we all have bills and mortgages like everyone else, we want to play and get paid … if that was to happen I’d support it.

“We’re rugby league players, we’re athletes, this is what we train and live for, and if that means playing into November or even December I’m happy to do it.”