stop-taking-my-name:-chunkey-pandey-tells-daughter-ananya-pandey-after-facing-heavy-backlash

Chunky Panday and Ananya PandayInstagram Fan Page

Ananya Pandey had been at the receiving end of criticism when she spoke about her father Chunkey Pandey’s struggle in the film industry. She had said that her father never got a chance to be on Koffee With Karan or worked in a Dharma Productions film. To this, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi came with a savage reply, “jaha humare sapne poore hote hai, wahi inki struggle shuru hoti hai .” And ever since, Ananya has become the butt of all jokes on social media.

People had been trolling Ananya for comparing success with getting an opportunity to be on Koffee With Karan and talking about her father’s struggle. She reiterated the fact she is Chunkey Pandey’s daughter and said that she is very proud of it. But it looks like Chunkey Pandey has started feeling that him being Ananya’s father is taking a toll on his daughter’s career.

This was the first time Ananya was brutally trolled for. Previously, she was cornered by the netizens when she had called her father Tony Shark while posing for a selfie together along with Farah Khan. And Chunkey’s advise to Ananya asking her to stop taking his name seems like a desperate measure to save his daughter from the social media menace.

Chunkey Pandey, Farah Khan, Ananya PandeyInstagram

“The two times she really got trolled was when she called me Tony Stark and the second was this episode. I want to tell her to stop taking my name,” Chunkey Pandey was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Ananya Pandey’s unfortunate episode with Siddhant Chaturvedi

During Rajeev Masand’s newcomers’ roundtable, Ananya had said, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Pat came the reply by Siddhant: “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai. “

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Netizans were quick to take the reply and make into memes on social media. A user made a meme: “Delhi Guy: mujhe aaj office se ghar aane mei 2 ghante lag gaye oh no. Bengaluru Guy *who spent 2 hours just at Silk Board*: Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai.”

Some even made a Ananya’s comment into memes. A user wrote: “When I use mobile phone while charging it” and then putting a picture of Ananya and captioned it: “Mainai bhot struggle kiya hai”.

(With IANS Inputs)