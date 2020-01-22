‘stop-brexit’-guy-has-rebranded-himself-as-‘why-brexit’

Steve Bray has become famous as the man perma-protesting outside Parliament shouting ‘STOPPPP BREXITTTT!’

He’s been in the background of news reports, and drowned out Jacob Rees-Mogg when he tried to take questions.

But it seems the Stop Brexit Man has resigned himself to the fact we’re leaving the EU next week, as he has given himself a rebrand.

Instead of the motto ‘Stop Brexit’, he’s now asking people ‘Why Brexit?’

The phrase is emblazoned on his top hat as he continues to protest.

Here’s how he looks now…

Our Freedom of Movement in the EU is priceless.

Why on Earth would anybody want to lose it? 🇪🇺💞🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/2O9KLAHcRw — Steve Bray #NotGoingAway (@snb19692) January 22, 2020

“Stop Brexit!” Steve has rebranded as “Why Brexit?” Steve. Clearly we are about to leave the European Union after all… ⁦@SODEMAction⁩ pic.twitter.com/per3dou172 — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) January 22, 2020

He’s still wearing a black and white flag now too, to mark his period of mourning for us leaving the bloc.

Last month, he said he would be ending his daily protests as he finally admitted defeat on the issue.

But his Twitter account now calls himself ‘Steve Bray #NotGoingAway’ and he’s inviting people to join him for a protest party outside Parliament on January 30, the day before our exit.

It will be a ‘thank you to the EU for our years of membership and what we achieved united, he said.

Speaking last month, he said: ‘The fight goes on but our future campaigning will be about holding government to account and when the proverbial sh*t kicks in, we will look into how we can get back into the EU.’

The grandfather– who funded his protest by selling off his coin collection – moved to London from Port Talbot, South Wales.

Despite the Tory victory, Bray denied that this was a sign Britain had now definitively backed Brexit.

Speaking outside Parliament, he said: ‘The majority of people, 53 per cent, voted for remain parties including Labour, Lib Dems, Greens and the Scottish National Party. That’s 1.2 million more people who wanted to remain than leave.’