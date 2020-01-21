stony-faced-ivanka-trump-blanks-questions-about-her-dad’s-impeachment-trial

Ivanka Trump has blanked a reporter who asked her about her dad’s impeachment trial hours before it is due to begin.

The First Daughter stared stonily ahead when approached by CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Acosta, who has previously sparred with President Trump himself, approached Ivanka as she swept down a staircase in a black suit and asked ‘Your father’s impeachment trial, what are your thoughts?’

The White House special adviser clearly heard the question, but chose to ignore it, instead looking around at her staff.

She ignored another question from Acosta asking for a comment, before marching away from his camera.

Ivanka joined her dad at the summit on the same day the US Congress will attempt to lay down the terms of her dad’s impeachment trial.

The upper house of Congress, the US Senate, is widely expected to approve proposals to hear both ‘prosecution’ and defense arguments during mammoth 12-hour sessions.

Seven Democrat representatives acting as prosecutors are expected to be given a total of 24 hours to present their case against Trump, split over two days.

The president’s defense team, including Clinton impeachment investigator Ken Starr, and liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz, will then be allowed the same amount of time to present their defense.

Testimony is expected to kick off Wednesday, with senators then given up to 16 hours of questions for both prosecution and defense.

Next week, the Senate will begin wrangling and voting on whether to call additional witnesses whose testimony has not been included in the current case against Trump.

The president faces articles of impeachment – akin to charges – of abuse of his office for political gain, and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats say he should be removed from office for his attempts to cajole Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into probing his political rival Joe Biden.

Trump offered Zelensky a coveted White House invite, then withheld $400million in US military aid to Ukraine until the probe was started during a phone call made last summer.

The president has denied any wrongdoing, and says that his behavior did not break any laws.

Political pundits do not currently believe that the required two thirds of senators will vote to remove Trump from office.

The Senate currently has a Republican majority, with those politicians considered extremely unlikely to remove their own president from office.