“stones-large-enough-to-break-out-skulls”:-jnu-teacher-on-violence

JNU’s professor Sucharita Sen was injured in the attack.

New Delhi:

Large stones that could have broken skulls were thrown at the students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University by masked men, JNU Professor Atul Sood told NDTV today.

“These were not small stones, these were big stones that could have broken our skulls. I fell on the side and when I came out, I saw cars completely vandalised including my car,” Professor Sood said.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday after a group of around 50 masked goons barged into the campus and attacked students and teachers. Several students, including JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh, and teachers have sustained injuries in the attack.