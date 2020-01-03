stone-throwing-incidents-reduced-after-article-370-scrapped:-army-chief

General MM Naravane took charge as Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2019 (File Photo)

New Delhi:

New Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said that since the scrapping of the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir the law and order situation there has improved.

“After abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir there are less incidents of violence. The figures and facts reflect that law and order situation has improved over there,” said General Naravane.

He also said that incidents of stone throwing are negligible and overall situation has improved a lot.

“If you look at the incidents before August 5 and after August 5, the numbers itself will show that the situation has improved. The incidents of violence, be it stone-pelting, terrorist-related violence, all have seen a sharp decline. There is no doubt about this,” the Army Chief said.

From August till now, stone-pelting incidents have reduced by 40 to 45 per cent in Kashmir, the Central government had stated.

Around 190 stone throwing incidents were reported from the valley after the scrapping of the provisions of Article 370 and 260 people involved in them were jailed. In 2019, around 544 incidents of stone throwing took place and 190 of them have taken place since August 5.

General Naravane took charge as Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2019 succeeding General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed India’s first Chief of the Defence Staff. General Naravane was earlier serving as Vice Chief of Indian Army. He took charge as vice chief in September.

Before that, he was heading the Eastern Command of the force, which takes care of India’s nearly 4,000-km border with China.