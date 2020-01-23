stolen-car-once-owned-by-rita-hayworth-returned-to-owner

January 22, 2020 | 9: 28pm

A World War II veteran had his car returned to him after the vehicle, which once belonged to Rita Hayworth, was stolen, police said on Twitter.

Curly Bunfill, who earned three Purple Heart medals, got the Cadillac back on Monday after Sacramento police nabbed the thief, Sacramento County Main Jail records show.

James William King, 43, was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and violation of probation.

King’s bail was set at $60,000.

The “distinct” 1956 Bermuda blue Cadillac Eldorado — which has Hayworth’s name beveled on the doors, and the rear and engine block — was stolen Jan. 17, cops wrote on Twitter.

“The owner of this car is a very special man, he is 106 years young and the recipient of not 1, not 2, but 3 purple hearts earned in World War II defending this country,” police wrote.

Bunfill, the car’s 106-year-old owner, told KTXL the car was gifted to him by “The Love Goddess” after they danced at a party.

Curly Bunfill’s “The Rita Hayworth” Cadillac. Twitter

He had worked as a movie stuntman.

“Our eyes met and we danced,” Bunfill told the station. “And she had all these cars in her garage, beautiful, beautiful cars. We danced around the cars.”

Hayworth reportedly asked Bunfill which car was his favorite, and he pointed at the blue Caddy. She willed it to him when she died.