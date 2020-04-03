STL shock-jock still on air after FCC pulls radio licenses

Welcome to Pirate Radio, Bob Romanik style.Although the Federal Communications Commission two weeks ago stripped the operating licenses from four radio stations tied to shock-jock Romanik, two of the stations continue to broadcast.The two dial spots still on the air, as of Friday, were KQQZ (1190 AM) and KZQZ (1430 AM).KQQZ is the station that airs Romanik’s “Grim Reaper of Radio” show, live from 10-11 a.m. weekdays. The show repeatedly has come under fire for making racist, homophobic and misogynistic slurs.On Friday, the show kicked off with Romanik talking about the resignation of Belleville Bishop Edward Braxton, which dovetailed into comments about the number of black people in media advertisements.The FCC had been made aware that the two stations still are broadcasting, a source said.FCC spokesman Will Wiquist said the commission does not comment about specific cases.Romanik could not be reached for comment.According to FCC documents, the stations’ licenses expired on March 20 and “all authority to operate the four stations … ended and the call signs will be deleted.”While pirate radio broadcasters have been around for decades, the FCC recently has begun to crack down on them, conducting more than 300 investigations in the last three years.In December, the FCC proposed a fine of $453,000 against a Boston operator for apparent unlicensed and unlawful broadcasting, the largest fine ever against a pirate operation.Since then, a tougher pirate-radio law enacted in January gives the FCC authority to levy higher fines than before — up to $100,000 per violation, which could be for every day of illegal broadcasting, and $2 million in total.The fines can be levied against station owners and “any person who facilitates pirate radio broadcasting …”Also, the FCC can refer cases to a U.S. attorney’s office, which can obtain warrants to have the U.S. Marshals Service seize radio equipment. This has been used in four cases — two in Boston and one each in New York and Miami.The complaint that prompted the FCC action against the four St. Louis-area stations came from St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. He argued that Romanik was deceiving federal regulators by hiding his ownership of the stations behind an entity called Entertainment Media Trust.Romanik is effectively prohibited from holding a license because of a previous felony conviction for bank fraud. A former Washington Park police chief, Romanik also obstructed justice during a federal organized crime probe in the 1990s.

