stir-fried-greens-with-yellow-beans-and-chilli-(fai-daeng)-recipe

This is Kay Plunkett-Hogge’s recipe and is properly made with Siamese watercress but you can substitute tatsoi greens (Waitrose has them) or cavolo nero. Fai daeng means ‘red fire’ and it is pretty hot, so leave out some of the chilli if you want to.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
SERVES
2, or 4 as a part of a larger meal
INGREDIENTS
- 6 small garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 Thai orange chilli, whole (omit if you can’t find this)
- 3 red birds-eye chillies, left whole
- 3 tbsp yellow bean sauce or salted yellow soy beans, rinsed
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 250g tatsoi (or other greens), trimmed, halved lengthways and chopped into 3in pieces
METHOD
- In a pestle and mortar, roughly pound the garlic, a pinch of salt and the chillies together. Set aside.
- Mix together the rinsed yellow beans or sauce, sugar, oyster sauce and 1 tbsp water in a small bowl.
- Heat a wok over a high heat and add the oil. Once it’s almost smoking, throw in the garlic and chilli mixture and stir-fry until fragrant and golden.
- Add the tatsoi (or whatever leaf you are using) and continue stir-frying for a minute or so.
- Add the yellow bean mixture, pouring it down the side of the wok so as not to lose too much heat, and move everything around the wok until heated through and bubbling.
- Keep stirring until the leaves are cooked but still have some texture. Serve immediately.