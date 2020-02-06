Stilettos in a size 13: women's shoe designer Sophia Webster extends sizing so men can wear her shoes

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

British luxury accessories designer Sophia Webster has launched extended sizing for her Spring/Summer 20 collection.

The ‘Sizing Up’ collection is formed of some of Sophia’s most popular styles, each extended up to a size 46, and includes everything from her signature butterfly wing stilettos to pointy flats, sparkly platforms and sandals.

“This development has been a long time coming and I’m pleased to finally offer extended sizes in some of my most popular silhouettes, as well as a few new favourites. I’ve wanted to respond not only to personal requests from my friends but also to the swell of demand for inclusivity in fashion. It was an inevitable and necessary direction of growth for the brand and I’m excited to see how it’s received,” said Webster, who launched her brand back in 2012.

“There have been multiple occasions when I wanted to see celebrities and models in my shoes but I didn’t have their size, it was frustrating. “

Sophia Webster and Joelle D’Fontaine

Webster had had occasional requests for her high-octane heels from male celebrities, artists and performers, and was particularly driven to become more size inclusive for her dance instructor and friend Joelle D’Fontaine, founder of the super cool At Your Beat dance studios.

D’Fontaine, a great friend of Webster’s, always dances in Sophia Webster shoes and therefore seemed like the natural choice to front the Sizing Up campaign.

Joelle D’Fontaine wearing Sophia Webster

The extended range has taken two years and “significant investment” to bring to fruition (“we had to make initial investments in new lasts, moulds, knives, patterns etc. but once set up they can be used season after season”), and going forward will become a permanent offering from the brand. “We are on an indefinitely long journey towards making our products more accessible,” says Webster.

“It’s a culture shift, not a seasonal statement.”

Shop the Sizing Up collection at sophiawebster.com