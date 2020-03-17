Sticky’s ‘dire’ prediction for cancelled NRL

“If we’re not playing, the repercussions are dire.”

That’s the firm warning from Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, as the future of the NRL season sits on tenterhooks. Speaking to Canberra media this morning, Stuart said everything needs to be done to ensure the season continues.

“The health and safety of everybody, the players and all staff, administration to coaches to players is paramount and we want to do everything we possibly can to keep the virus away,” Stuart said.

“But from a feasibility point of view, we do need the game and I don’t think people understand the repercussions if the game is suspended for the season.

“We need to protect the wages of everybody involved in the business and that’s from clubs, to players to all staff.

“I’m not just talking about the players here, it’s not just about the player, we have a number of staff that rugby league has involved in its clubs, in its junior leagues that earn modest wages but have to pay for school fees, they have to pay mortgages.”

The Canberra Raiders will be privately chartered up and back to the Gold Coast on Saturday for their Round Two clash against the New Zealand Warriors. It’s just one of the measures the club is taking to protect players.

Members of the media were asked to keep a 1.5 metre distance from staff at press conferences this week, while players have been asked to regularly wash their hands and maintain basic hygiene practices.

“We had a meeting with our doctor yesterday and he gave us some advice on the way we should be living out life and making sure that we’re doing everything we possibly can to keep safe” Stuart said.

The Raiders will play the Warriors on Saturday afternoon, in front of an empty Cbus stadium. Beyond that, the future of New Zealand’s inclusion in the season is unclear.

If the club decides to fly home, they effectively rule themselves out of the competition due to the current travel restrictions. Stuart, while unsure of how the league fixture would accommodate such changes, said: “It is uncomfortable I’m sure for the Warriors at the moment but it’s a situation of looking after the health and safety of everybody involved and doing everything we possibly can to keep the game alive.

“It is what it is, we need to keep the competition going, although it’s a difficult situation, we’re privileged to be in a job that we love and that we look forward to every day and we have to do everything we possibly can to keep working.

“We are no different to any other business, from plumbers to bricklayers to bankers, we’re in a business that needs us to be on the field and we have to be doing everything we possibly can to keep playing football.”

Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and co-captain Jarrod Croker will fly with the team on Saturday and Stuart was confident the pair will this week pass HIA tests, following head knocks in the opening round match, and be cleared to play.