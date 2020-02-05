sti-diagnosed-every-70-seconds-in-england,-shocking-new-statistics-reveal

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sexually transmitted infections are spreading at an alarming rate in England, with one diagnosed every 70 seconds, new research has shown.

The Terrence Higgins Trust and British Association for Sexual Health & HIV (BASHH) said STI rates were “unacceptably high”, leaving “overstretched” sexual health services “struggling to cope.”

A study carried out by the two organisations revealed that syphilis cases are now at their highest level since World War Two, with diagnoses soaring by 165 per cent between 2008 and 2018.

The latest Station of the Nation report found 447,694 new STI diagnoses in 2018 – a rise of five per cent from the previous year.

Safe sex: STIs are on the rise in the UK (Anqa/Pixabay)

Young people aged 15-24 represented nearly half (48 per cent) of all new STI diagnoses that year, according to the report.

But in men and women over the age of 65, diagnoses have risen almost a quarter (23 per cent) since 2014.

Along with the steep rise in syphilis cases, the study found gonorrhoea had risen by a staggering 249 per cent and chlamydia by six per cent over the same 10-year time frame.

The study’s authors blamed the worrying rates on a lack of national strategy, pointing at spending cuts for sexual health services which have been slashed by a quarter since 2014.

They also identified challenges around antimicrobial resistance, which is said to be threatening effective treatment of a number of STIs.

The UK saw three cases of extensively drug resistant gonorrhoea (XDR-DG) emerge in 2018.

The authors wrote in their report: “The clear lack of vision in England for tackling these STIs and the threat they pose, as well as the unwillingness to prioritise this, does little to combat the rising concern.”

Dr John McSorley, BASHH president, said: “Years of Government funding cuts and disruption caused by fragmented commissioning structures have placed incredible pressures on sexual health services in this country.

“At a time when we are seeing significantly increased demand from the public and record levels of sexual infection, including the spread of difficult to treat antibiotic-resistant strains of disease, the decision to dis-invest in this vital public health area is nonsensical.”

Jonathan McShane, chairman of the Terrence Higgins Trust, added: “We urgently need comprehensive action that can help to halt the rising tide of STIs.

“There needs to be a long-term approach to improving sexual health.

“An ambitious strategy, matched with proper funding, is the only way we can support people to have healthy and fulfilling sex lives.”

On a more positive note, genital wart cases have fallen three per cent since 2017, and HIV diagnoses dropped by six per cent, to just over 4,000 new cases in 2018.