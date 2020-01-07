stewart-donald-moves-to-ease-sunderland-fans’-anger-by-putting-club-up-for-sale

Sunderland believe they can attract takeover bids of £40 million after owner Stewart Donald responded to growing anger from fans by formally putting the club up for sale.

Donald – an insurance executive who paid the same figure for the club in 2018 – has faced a storm of criticism. Supporter groups released a statement saying “trust between the fans and the boardroom has eroded”.​

Donald – propped up by a £9million loan – is understood to have been trying to attract offers for months. However, a statement from the club confirmed they are now formally on the market following the owner’s pledge that “I won’t outstay my welcome”.​

“The board feels that it has no option but to sell the club,” Sunderland added.​

Kieran Maguire, a football finance expert at Liverpool University, told Telegraph Sport the club are worth “realistically about £35-40 million”.​

Hope is fading that John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek, who manage the investments of computer billionaire Michael Dell, have tabled a realistic offer, having held talks with the club in August.​

Donald bought Sunderland 18 months ago from Ellis Short after the club plunged from the Premier League to League One.

Last season, hopes of a recovery were dashed as they were beaten by Charlton Athletic in the end of season play-offs. Donald had met fan groups in December to apologise for results but said he was confident the team’s performance would improve.