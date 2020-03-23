stevie-nicks-is-getting-through-her-quarantine-with-the-help-of-harry-styles

As the coronavirus continues to spread, people across the globe are heeding the advice of medical professionals and practicing social distancing and self-quarantine. Due to the virus, many festivals, tours, and album releases have been postponed. But musicians are still staying active in isolation. Ben Gibbard is hosting daily livestreams from his home and Charli XCX stayed creative by hosting a series of livestreams with special guests. Stevie Nicks is also in quarantine and she found her own way of keeping the creativity flowing — by listening to Harry Styles’ recent album.

In a recent letter shared to her social media, Nicks said Styles’ sophomore album Fine Line was keeping her sane in a time of isolation. She even referred to it as his Rumours album, referring to Fleetwood Mac’s most iconic record:

“I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in. I am staying in with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen — and all our dogs — Lily, Luna and Mana — trying to think of creative things to do. I am getting all my paintings and drawings out — listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry. Way to go H. — it is your Rumours…”

Nicks and Styles have become fast friends after meeting for the first time in 2015. The two musicians have linked up on stage to perform renditions of Fleetwood Mac’s hit songs and Styles even inducted Nicks into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fine Line is out now via Columbia. Get it here.

