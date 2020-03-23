Stevie Nicks Calls Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ His ‘Rumours’ in COVID-19 PSA

Stevie Nicks, all-powerful as she may be, is not above social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the singer shared a typed-out letter to her fans via Twitter, giving them an update on how her self-quarantine is going.
“Dear Everyone, I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in,” she wrote. “I am staying in with my goddaughters and my assistant Karen —  and all our dogs, Lily, Luna and Mana — trying to think of creative things to do.”
She added that she is getting all her paintings and drawings out to stay creative, and even gave a shoutout to her number-one fan, Harry Styles: “Listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ Fine Line) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry. Way to go H.~ it is your Rumours…”
Nicks concluded with some advice during these strange times: “Just Dance. This will pass. Love will find a way. It always does.”

Last week, Nicks joined other musicians in partnership with the Music Artists Coalition — including Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Diplo and others — in calling for President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to provide financial relief to the music community during the coronavirus pandemic.

