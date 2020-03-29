steven-universe:-the-real-hero-fights-for-the-right-despite-all-the-hurdles

The Crystal gems are creatures that are half humans and half gems. They are driven by the desire to save the earth out of the shackles of the world. Steven is a major character, also known as the ‘Little Brother’ of the group. Despite not being as strong, it’s aims of life as well contained.

Why is Steven so important a character?

The character driven by a good aim saves the world using its supernatural powers from his bellybutton. Although Steven’s ways are slightly different from.other characters, it’s driven by the idea of going around on a tour with the other gems. He’s able to save the day for future as shown in the show.

Plot

The story basically drives around the motive of showing two pain-body types. The first dormant and the other active.the story shows how a pain staking body can be prevailed majorly in a dormant body and hardly ever in active bodies with exceptions of relationships etc.

Let’s analyse the ending

The Steven Universe Future deals with the childhood stigma of Steven and to catch the viewer’s attention into seeing whether he’ll fight against that fear or continue to live the life with it beside him.

How does Steven live with the trauma of his past?

Unfortunately, past trauma is something that could never ever leave anyone and the same continues to be in the story that’s talked of. Steven yet recalls his past memories and lives with them inevitably.

Why was the remembrance of the past so sad?

The reality check is that Steven has been fighting all his life fearlessly however,now with his past memories sticking onto his mind makes it even tougher to focus on the war that he’s fighting.

How impactful was that remembrance for Steven?

With all the past memories striking his mind ,he found it difficult to battle with his memories and avoid them from his daily thoughts, he became unresponsive to the love that was shown to him and started behaving awkward.

How was that battle fought by him?

He would pretend to be happy although the secrets was known to all and the end portrayed him as a loner.