steven-universe-future-episode-13-&-14-and-what-will-happen-in-episode-15??

Steven Universe first aired on Cartoon Network in 2013. It ran for five seasons and is the coming-of-age story of a young boy, Steven Universe. He lives with the Crystal Gems—magical, humanoid aliens Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl- in the fictional town of Beach City. Steven, who is half-Gem, goes on adventures with his friends and helps the Gems protect the world from their own kind. The show was followed by Steven Universe: The Movie which came out in September last year.

Steven Universe Future

Steven Universe Future is an epilogue to the critically acclaimed show. It has been just as successful as the original series.

Release

The show first aired last year in December, about three months after the release of the film. The latest episode, Growing Pains, which was the 14th episode this season, came out on March 13, with the show set to end on March 27.

Steven finds out that Connie will be leaving Beach City for college. He realizes he can’t see a future without her and becomes convinced that the only way to stop her from leaving is to propose to her. He invites Connie on a romantic picnic and asks her to marry him.

Connie, however, rejects his proposal and leaves, leaving Steven heartbroken. His body begins deforming and swelling up to massive size. Connie’s mother, who is a physician, examines his and concludes that he is experiencing the physical consequences of the emotional trauma he has experienced.

This is where the episode ends.

What Happens Next?

The next two episodes- 15&16 come out today i.e. March 20. We will probably find out what happens to Steven now?

Will Connie come back? Or will Steven learn to live like this?

Stay tuned, and we will be back with updates.