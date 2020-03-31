steven-spielberg-launches-american-film-institute’s-new-daily-afi-movie-club-with-‘wizard-of-oz’

The American Film Institute is looking ‘somewhere over the rainbow’ to put a little hope in our new daily routines in this age of the Coronavirus.

Today AFI announced the launch of AFI Movie Club, designed to be “a daily virtual gathering to leverage our collective love of film on behalf of optimism in this time of global uncertainty”. AFI Trustee and 1995 recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award Steven Spielberg introduced the first movie chosen, 1939’s immortal Oscar winning classic The Wizard Of Oz, with a video (below) in which he is standing in front of a stunning french poster of another classic, Doctor Zhivago. In the video he explains the reason the debut film was chosen for the honor. “I know you think you’ve seen it, but please think again because right now at this moment in our history what better message is there then ‘there’s no place like home’? ”

AFI says in a release that they will continue to select an iconic movie each day for the world to watch together, creating a communal viewing experience during these unprecedented times of social distancing. The plan is to have a variety of other guests hosts announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. To view the featured movie of the day with the use of your preexisting streaming services just go to AFI.com/MovieClub An AFI spokesperson told me the organization will be doing this every day for the foreseeable future and will be digging out tons of great exclusive archive material to add to the experience. This will include “fun facts and family discussion points”. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub.

“AFI’s goal is to live in a world of art above anxiety,” said Bob Gazzale, President and CEO. “We’re honored to have Steven Spielberg, the greatest storyteller of our day, lead the way.”