steven-spielberg-has-launched-a-virtual-‘movie-club’-with-the-american-film-institute

It’s not the same thing as watching Jurassic Park with the man himself, but it’s closest you, not-Jeff Goldblum, will get: director Steven Spielberg has launched a digital “movie club” with the American Film Institute. The daily virtual gathering is designed to “leverage our collective love of film on behalf of optimism,” according to AFI, and “[create] a communal viewing experience during these unprecedented times of social distancing.”

And with the first pick in the AFI Movie Club, Steven Spielberg has selected… The Wizard of Oz. “I know you think you’ve seen it, but please think again, because right now at this moment in our history what better message is there then, there’s no place like home?” he explained. I guess E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial would have been too obvious.

Other special guests will announce select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. To watch the films, audiences can “gather” at AFI.com/MovieClub. While audiences watch, the daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points, and exclusive material.

AFI hasn’t announced the next featured guest, but whoever it is, I hope they pick Freddy Got Fingered, a true movie classic (“Daddy, Would You Like Some Sausage?” > “Over the Rainbow”). For more information on the Movie Club, click here.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)