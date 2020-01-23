steven-mnuchin-takes-jab-at-greta-thunberg,-tells-her-to-study-economics

January 23, 2020 | 7: 28am | Updated January 23, 2020 | 7: 31am

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin jabbed teenage activist Greta Thunberg Thursday, saying she should study economics before lecturing world leaders about climate change.

Mnuchin slammed the Swedish climate crusader in a press briefing at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he was asked how Thunberg’s call for divestment from fossil fuels would affect the American economic model.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused,” the former Goldman Sachs executive said, adding that the remark was “a joke.”

“After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us,” he continued.

Mnuchin’s swipe came two days after President Trump slammed environmental “alarmists” to a crowd at Davos that included 17-year-old Thunberg, who rose to international fame for her weekly protests against inaction to combat climate change.

Trump dismissed “perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse” even as he committed the US to the “One Trillion Trees” initiative meant to offset carbon emissions.

Greta Thunberg EPA

Thunberg has criticized several US environmental policies, including Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement to clamp down on global warming. Mnuchin said Trump “absolutely believes” in a healthy environment despite that move.

“What the president objects to is the Paris agreement, because he thought it was an unfair agreement for the United States,” Mnuchin said.

Trump has previously sparred with Thunberg, whom Time magazine named its 2019 Person of the Year. After she won the honor in December, he tweeted that she should “work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

He went after Thunberg again in a Tuesday interview with the Wall Street Journal, claiming he didn’t know her and calling her “very angry.”

With Post wires