steven-gerrard-reveals-what-jurgen-klopp-told-him-when-he-became-liverpool-manager

Steven Gerrard has revealed just how confident Jurgen Klopp was that he could fix Liverpool’s problems when he took over from Brendan Rodgers as manager just over four years ago.

Klopp had a phenomenal 2019 in charge of Liverpool as they became the first English team to complete a continental treble by winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

This season, the Reds are on course to end their 30-year-old wait for a Premier League title and the Merseyside giants are also looking to defend their Champions League trophy and win the FA Cup.

The extent of Liverpool’s success is surely more than any fan could have dreamed of when Klopp took over the reins back in October 2015.

Rodgers’ side were languishing down in 10th place in the league and Klopp inherited a squad full of deadwood and lacking in any confidence.

However, Gerrard, who had left Liverpool to join LA Galaxy earlier that year, insists Klopp had no doubts that he could turn the situation around.

Gerrard has himself been touted as a future manager at the club and he admits the German has made life difficult for whoever succeeds him in the hot seat.

‘It would be harder,’ the former Liverpool captain said on Jamie Carragher’s podcast The Greatest Game.

‘I had a conversation with Jurgen when he took the job and he thought he could sort the problems out.

‘If I took over now from Jurgen, it would be a tougher job than if I replaced Brendan Rodgers or Roy Hodgson.

‘I would probably have a better chance of winning, though.’

Gerrard believes Klopp will leave Liverpool in a healthier state than Sir Alex Ferguson did with Manchester United when he stepped down from the job.

‘I think Fergie knew that he could see the creaking signs and it would need another cycle comes back round,’ Gerrard added.

‘As we are seeing now, it might be a longer job than people thought.

‘I don’t think Jurgen would do that at Liverpool.

‘I think he will already know now when he is going to go.’

