🔥Steven Gerrard makes donation to Liverpool's emergency foodbank appeal🔥

The Steven Gerrard Foundation have made a donation worth £5,000 to Liverpool’s emergency foodbank appeal.

A week ago, the Merseyside club launched their drive for donations to the Trussell Trust Foodbank network, whose usual collections have been hindered by social distancing measures introduced as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

And the latest contribution to that worthy cause has come from legendary former Reds captain Gerrard.

“On behalf of my foundation, I am proud to make this donation to the LFC Emergency Foodbank Appeal to support those who need it most,” the Rangers boss said.

“Foodbanks provide a lifeline for so many people and continuing to support them during these unprecedented times is especially important.

“Any donation that people can give, no matter how big or small, will make a big difference and will help to ensure that the foodbanks can carry on providing essential services to those who need it most.”

Gerrard’s donation means Liverpool have now raised over £13,000 for their emergency foodbank appeal – the equivalent of 800 three-day emergency food parcels.

The Reds have launched several initiatives targeting the most vulnerable since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, such as LFC Connect, which aims to prevent social isolation in north Liverpool and Kirkby.