Steven Bergwijn reflects on joining the Tottenham 'family'… and his dream debut

Steven Bergwijn is grateful for being welcomed into the Tottenham ‘family’ after capping a dream debut with a goal in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Bergwijn’s dream debut helped Jose Mourinho get one over his old rival Pep Guardiola in a drama-filled Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bergwijn, a £25million signing from PSV Eindhoven this week, made an immediate impact as he opened the scoring in fine style, with Son Heung-min clinching the most impressive three points of Mourinho’s reign in north London so far.

City, who were reduced to 10 men when Oleksandr Zinchenko saw red, missed a first-half penalty through Ilkay Gundogan while Sergio Aguero also hit a post as they failed to score for the first time in 24 away games.

Mourinho described Bergwijn’s goal as “the icing on the cake” of a fine debut, and the winger reflected on his performance as Spurs kickstarted their bid for a top-four finish.

Speaking to BBC’s Match of the Day 2, Bergwijn said: “It is a dream to make my debut here in the Premier League and to score is fantastic.

“We know it was going to be a hard game but we had to work as a team, but I thought we did well and I was delighted to get the goal.

“It is normal when you play against Manchester City, but everybody just told me to do my thing and that gave me confidence.”

Regarding his goal, Bergwijn said: “First we had the corner and then Lucas gave the ball to me and I got it on my chest and shot directly.”

The 22-year-old also thanked his Spurs team-mates for their warm welcome, adding: “I feel everybody came to me, it is like a family. It’s been great.”