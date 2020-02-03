Steven Bergwijn describes Tottenham debut as 'dream come true' after goal against Man City

Steven Bergwijn says his Tottenham debut was a “dream that has come true” after scoring a stunning volley in Sunday’s win over Manchester City.

Bergwijn completed a move to Spurs earlier in the week, the club having tracked him for a number of years, and Jose Mourinho was suitably impressed in training to throw him into the starting XI.

The 22-year-old initially looked to be struggling with the pace of the game as City dominated possession but failed to score.

But, collecting a chipped pass from Lucas Moura on the edge of the area, Bergwijn controlled with his chest before thumping the ball past Ederson for a remarkable opener in the second half.

“It’s a dream for me that has come true,” he told Sky Sports. “I’m so happy to be here and make a goal for Spurs.”

Son, who added Spurs’ second, said of his new team-mate on Sky Sports: “We are so happy that he’s scored his first goal on his debut. Well deserved.

“Sometimes we had to defend all together but second half we came out strong. Steven scored an amazing goal and I think the lads did a really, really good job.”

Mourinho was equally impressed, describing the goal as “the icing on the cake of a very good performance.”

The manager added: “Independent of the goal I would say his performance was very good, very solid. Very mature.

“Also defensively very aware of his position, defending zonal, covering spaces.”