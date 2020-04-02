steve-van-zandt-to-debut-‘qoolest-quarantine-collection’-on-radio-show

Steve Van Zandt originally planned on spending 2020 touring the world with Bruce Springsteen and his colleagues in the E Street Band. Like the rest of us, however, the coronavirus has forced him to make other plans.

That is why the long-time host of Little Steven’s Underground Garage has just announced plans for a special series of radio shows he’s dubbing The Qoolest Quarantine Qollection that will air on his SiriusXM channel and syndicated terrestrial radio show. According to a press release, it will feature ‘”iconic co-hosts” and “classic interviews” with Brian Wilson, Paul McCartney, Darlene Love, Keith Richards, Ray Davies, David Chase, Ringo Starr, Leslie Gore, Iggy Pop, Peter Wolf and Jack Black.

Van Zandt will host himself under the moniker “Trenton Quarantino.” It’s a name that speaks to his New Jersey roots, the ongoing quarantine and his love of Quentin Tarantino movies. He’s been tweeting in recent days about the brilliance of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The only Tarantino flick he doesn’t seem to like is 1997’s Jackie Brown. “That’s my least favorite film of his,” he wrote on Monday. “Maybe because I’m a huge Blaxploitation fan and that seemed to be uncharacteristically half-realized.”

Listeners will meet Trenton Quarantino when the Qoolest Quarantine Collection begins on April 3rd with a three-part interview with Bruce Springsteen. The press release doesn’t specify, but this possibly refers to an extensive interview that Van Zandt conducted with Springsteen in 2011 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Underground Garage.

Future plans for Springsteen and the E Street Band are unclear, but Springsteen has said he’s working on a new E Street Band record and he plans to promote it with a tour.