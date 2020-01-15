steve-mcqueen,-director-of-12-years-a-slave,-signs-overall-deal-with-amazon-studios;-will-soon-start-work-on-sci-fi-series-last-days

12 Years A Slave helmer Steve McQueen is the latest director to head to streaming by signing an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

McQueen is already working on a new TV series, Last Days, for the streamer, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, reported IndieWire.

Steve McQueen. Image from Twitter

“We’ve spent the last year conspiring on not only an overall deal, but a new global series. We’re jumping into writing on Steve’s idea Last Days.’ This is an incredibly timely big-swing show we think will be one of our best hits, Salke said.

“It’s a big, ambitious idea. He wanted something that felt relevant to him and what he’s been thinking about. The idea is that a group of people are dispatched to space to live there while this planet is declining rapidly, Salke said.

With his Amazon deal, McQueen has become the latest in a list of creators to opt for an overall deal. Lena Waithe, Gloria Caldern Kellett and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions are among those who have inked similar deals with Amazon.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 19: 26: 50 IST