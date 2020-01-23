steve-mcmanaman-questions-liverpool’s-interest-in-timo-werner

Steve McManaman believes Timo Werner would struggle to get into Jurgen Klopp’s side if he completed a move to Liverpool.

Werner, 23, has scored 86 goals in 140 appearances for Leipzig since joining from Stuttgart back in 2016 and the striker has consistently been linked with the Reds in that time.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also registered an interest in Werner in recent months, but reports in Germany suggest the forward has his sights set on a switch to Anfield in the future.

However, Werner will not come cheap after Leipzig inserted a €60million (£51m) release clause in the contract he signed last summer.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

While Klopp is believed to be admirer of Werner, McManaman feels the Germany international would be the wrong option for the Merseyside giants.

‘I think he’s a great goalscorer and his record proves that,’ ex-Liverpool star McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

‘Whether he’s the player that the other three at Liverpool are, with a footballing brain, then I don’t necessarily think he is.

‘I don’t think he’s the type of player that will take people on and positionally move wide and things like that. I think he is a proper goalscorer.

‘I do wonder if Liverpool are actually interested in him if I’m being honest. I don’t think he’s the type of player that Liverpool would go for at this moment.

‘Is he a proven goalscorer? Yes he is. Would he get into the Liverpool team? Then I think that would be a different question.

‘If you’re going to sign a proven goalscorer for a huge amount of money then he’d want to go right into the team?

‘So that’s why I would question whether Liverpool are actually interested in Werner.’

Back in November, Julien Nagelsmann insisted he would not deny Werner a move to a bigger club if the attacker outgrew Leipzig.

‘I’ve already advised many players to take off their wedding ring with their current club to move somewhere else,’ the Leipzig head coach told Sport Bild.

‘I’d do the same with Timo Werner if he were developing faster than the team at RB Leipzig.’

MORE: Tony Cascarino questions Frank Lampard’s ‘strange’ decision to snub Olivier Giroud and chase Edinson Cavani





