steve-harvey’s-daughter-lori-pleads-not-guilty-to-hit-and-run-case

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey has pleaded not guilty after her hit-and-run.

The 32-year-old maintained her innocence after allegedly hitting a parked vehicle and attempting to flee the scene.

Her attorney Blair Berk appeared on Lori’s behalf in a Los Angeles courtroom.

The star – who has recently been linked to rapper Future – is due to return to court on 28 February for a pre-trial hearing.

Lori was arrested in October and according to eyewitnesses, she walked away from the scene.

Authorities confirmed to People that the model’s car was found on its side next to the parked car.

Pictures of the reported accident obtained by TMZ showed a large vehicle, alleged to be Lori’s G-Wagon, lying on its side right next to a Prius.

Police officers are said to have spotted Lori walking down a street nearby to the accident. Photos showed her sitting on a pavement surrounded by three police officers.

Last week, Lori was charged with two misdemeanours, including one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage.

If she does get convicted, she could face a year in prison for her misdemeanours.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to reps for comment.

Meanwhile, the model was recently in Jamaica for her birthday and brought a whole entourage with her.

Joined by Jordyn Woods, Normani and actress Ryan Destiny, Lori had a whale of a time as they celebrated her special day.

While sunning themselves on the beautiful Caribbean island, the girls got into formation and posed for a selfie that proves they can’t be beaten.

The poses, the outfits, the sass are everything and we’re wondering how to audition to be a part of the crew.

‘Flavors,’ Jordyn cheekily captioned the post.

Lori then slid into her comments and teased: ‘No need to be greedy I got madddd friends that’s pretty [sic].’

It wasn’t an all-girls trip as Future was spotted hanging around Steve’s daughter.

The Life’s Good rapper posted an imaged of him and Lori in the pool, and he held on to her as she looked up smiling.

If that doesn’t confirm their romance, we don’t know what does.





