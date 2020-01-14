steve-harvey’s-daughter-lori-‘charged-with-hit-and-run’-and-faces-possible-one-year-prison-sentence

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey has allegedly been charged with a hit and run and other misdemeanours, it has been reported.

The 23-year-old was reportedly arrested in October after hitting a parked car and attempting to flee the scene in West Hollywood, according to TMZ.

People now reports that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has confirmed they are charging Lori with one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer, and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage.

Both are misdemeanour charges.

Lori is due to appear in court on 21 January for an arraignment and now possibly faces spending up to a year in prison if convicted.

Pictures of the reported accident obtained by TMZ show a large vehicle, alleged to be Lori’s G-Wagon, lying on its side right next to a Prius.

Police officers are said to have spotted Lori walking down a street nearby to the accident. Photos show her sitting on a pavement surrounded by three police officers.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to reps for comment.

Lori hit the headlines for other reasons last weekend after she and boyfriend Future went public with their romance.

The pair were first romantically linked in December after Lori was seen at the Mask Off rapper’s birthday party and spending the weekend together.

Over the weekend, Lori celebrated her 23rd birthday in Jamaica where she’s been joined by Future, Jordyn Woods and Normani.

Future, who was previously engaged to singer Ciara, shared a loved-up photo of him and Lori in a pool with the caption: ‘Life is good.’

Lori’s famous dad, Family Feud host Steve, was asked about their romance last week but replied: ‘I don’t know nothing about it.’

His daughter was previously said to have dated Diddy, while Future has six children from a number of past relationships, including son Future Zahir whom he shares with Ciara.





