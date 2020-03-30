Steve Harvey finally reacts to his daughter Lori Harvey dating rapper Future. What does he have to say about it? READ TO FIND OUT.

Steve Harvey has almost no to state about his stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, dating rapper Future.

The cause of a dad strolling the lady of the hour down the path goes back to a period of masterminded relationships, where the “parting with” of the lady of the hour spoke to the exchange of proprietorship. While Lori Harvey isn’t getting hitched at this time, father Steve Harvey is still in a significant problem as he doesn’t “know anything” about who his girl, or maybe he just would prefer not to talk about her relationship with Future.

We are never again living in a period of organized relationships, and girls are permitted to pick who they need to wed. Considering this, it isn’t odd that Steve didn’t have any remarks on his little girl’s connections when drawn nearer by paparazzi. Be that as it may, many would locate this difficult to accept, particularly when living in the time of online life where data is promptly accessible, and truly, there is a ton accessible on Future and Lori Harvey.

The paparazzi suggested conversation starters to Steve as he and Corey Gambles shopped on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Steve Harvey was examined concerning who Lori was dating, to which he replied, “I don’t think nothing about that.” The humorist furnished a comparative response when solicited what he thought from Atlanta rapper Future.

Lori Harvey has been connected to different prominent names in the music business, including Trey Songz, Diddy, and his child and now Future. Future and Lori have been hobnobbing, first traveling in Abu Dhabi back in December, before going to Lagos, Nigeria, where Hndrxx was scheduled to perform.

While Steve has not quite remarked on the relationship his girl is having with the “Cover Off” rapper, he did supposedly deny him from coming to Thanksgiving supper. Sources near the Harvey’s guaranteed that Steve Harvey is unsettled about the relationship.

The rapper right now has 6 distinct youngsters with the same number of various child moms. What are your considerations in transit Steve is taking care of the media when it makes advances on his girl?