steve-bruce-says-‘nobody-wants-to-lose-to-bloody-rochdale’-as-newcastle-look-to-avoid-another-early-fa-cup-exit

Steve Bruce has vowed he will not make the same mistake his predecessors as Newcastle United manager did with the FA Cup because “nobody wants to lose to bloody Rochdale.”
Newcastle’s problem is they have had an alarming tendency to do just that. Their record in the FA Cup is diabolical, having failed to progress beyond the Fourth Round for 13 miserable years.
A succession of managers, stretching back to Alan Pardew, including the celebrated Rafa Benitez, have refused to take the competition seriously, sending out weak teams, full of back up players, which have invariably made an early exit.
Bruce vowed to change that when he got the job in the summer and, despite the injury problems that contributed to Newcastle’s three Premier League defeats over Christmas, he will send out the same team against Rochdale that he would if they were playing a top flight game.
“Somebody has just told me that Rochdale have got to the Fourth Round more than Newcastle have over the last six or seven years,” said Bruce, with a shake of his head.
“I’ve said from day one, after my experience with it at Hull and I did it there in my first year, I changed the whole team, but it’s different for me now.
“We keep being told all that matters is the Premier League, but if you ask supporters now, we are not going to catch Liverpool and win the Premier League, but you have a chance in the FA Cup.
“The draw has got to be kind to you of course, but you’ve got a chance. From my perspective, the whole thing has changed after the day with Hull when we got to play a semi-final and a final at Wembley. It was arguably the best day of your life, so why not? Why not try to experience that with Newcastle? We will be as strong as we possibly can be.”
Newcastle will still not be at full strength, with five out of six centre-halves injured and Andy Carroll nursing a sore hip, Bruce will have to make the best of what he has left at his disposal.
“When I walked through the door, I said we’d have a crack at it,” he added. “So, we’ll see if we can have a run, why not?
“No-one wants to lose to bloody Rochdale, that’s for sure. However, the FA Cup is the FA Cup and that’s the beauty of it, we’ve seen it over the years. Newcastle, in recent years, have not gone far enough.
“So, we’ll try our best. I don’t want to be that (the manager who loses to Rochdale), why should I be?
“I’ve seen lots of them [Rochdale], they’re decent, they try to play football. They’ve got a 40-year-old striker, but maybe we’ll have a 60-year-old centre-half and I’ll play.
“This country always wants the underdog to win, that’s in our nature. That is what we have got to guard against, that is why the televisions cameras are there live, they can smell an upset, we’ve got to make sure that isn’t the case.”