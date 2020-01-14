steve-bruce-is-not-the-manager-newcastle-fans-wanted-but-he-does-share-their-love-of-the-cup

No football club craves an FA Cup run quite so intensely as Newcastle United and no manager needs one more than Steve Bruce in his ongoing search for affection on Tyneside, so might this finally be the year the club remember what it is like to enjoy the competition?

For the first time in 13 years, Newcastle have a manager who shares the same attitude to the cups as those who follow the team. They are not a distraction or a bind, he has not dismissed the cups as a waste of time or repeatedly warned of the dangers that come with investing, time, resources and energy in anything more than league survival.

Bruce does not adhere to the long-established view within the Newcastle boardroom that cup competitions are neither a priority nor something to enjoy. Extra games bring extra problems and when you have not won a domestic trophy since the 1950s, why bother putting yourself through the rigmarole of thinking that drought can end?

Of the eight permanent managers employed by Mike Ashley, Bruce is the first since Kevin Keegan to approach the domestic cups with the intention to progress into the later rounds.

Bruce has not said Newcastle can win silverware while he is manager, he has not made any promises, but he will at least try. He will not surrender just because the chances of getting to Wembley, let alone lifting a trophy, are slim. He knows one of the big clubs will probably triumph in the end, but that doesn’t mean he has to meekly accept that fate.