steve-bruce-admits-all-his-newcastle-players-are-in-the-‘red-zone’-and-says-he-cannot-rotate-for-rochdale-replay

Steve Bruce has admitted he is using Newcastle United players “in the red zone”, amid an injury crisis, but said he has no choice.

Newcastle manager Bruce must cobble together a team for Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay against Rochdale – with Chelsea to follow next in the Premier League on Saturday.

For Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves, he had rookies Thomas Allan and Kelland Watts as unused substitutes – and then saw Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle have to come off with early injuries, before Joelinton was forced to play through the pain barrier.

Bruce believes that “playing people tired” has caused so many of them to break down recently and stressed “we’ve got frigging more sports scientists than you know what to do with”.

Asked if he is using players in the red zone, the Newcastle manager admitted: “Listen, they’re all in the red zone now. If I measured the two Longstaffs today and [Miguel] Almiron, they’ve ran a million miles.

“To ask them to go again on Tuesday is the same thing, you run the risk. That’s why we do a rotation but I’ve got no choice. I can’t rotate.”