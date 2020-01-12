steve-bruce-admits-all-his-newcastle-players-are-in-the-‘red-zone’-and-says-he-cannot-rotate-for-rochdale-replay

Steve Bruce has admitted he is using Newcastle United players “in the red zone”, amid an injury crisis, but said he has no choice.
Newcastle manager Bruce must cobble together a team for Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay against Rochdale – with Chelsea to follow next in the Premier League on Saturday.
For Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves, he had rookies Thomas Allan and Kelland Watts as unused substitutes – and then saw Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle have to come off with early injuries, before Joelinton was forced to play through the pain barrier.
Bruce believes that “playing people tired” has caused so many of them to break down recently and stressed “we’ve got frigging more sports scientists than you know what to do with”.
Asked if he is using players in the red zone, the Newcastle manager admitted: “Listen, they’re all in the red zone now. If I measured the two Longstaffs today and [Miguel] Almiron, they’ve ran a million miles.
“To ask them to go again on Tuesday is the same thing, you run the risk. That’s why we do a rotation but I’ve got no choice. I can’t rotate.”
Isaac Hayden had to play as an emergency right wing-back at Molineux, with Matt Ritchie left as an unused substitute, having come through two operations and three rehabs on an ankle injury in recent times.
Joelinton was kept on despite a first-half groin problem – until the 79th minute, when he was replaced by Andy Carroll, who has had his own injury issues to contend with.
Bruce said: “I couldn’t risk Ritchie and Andy Carroll because they’ve just come back. Ritchie played half an hour [against Rochdale on Jan 4, after more than four months out] but trained all week, so always in our mind was Tuesday. That’s one on the team sheet for Tuesday but he’s been out for months so we have to make sure he’s ready.
“I will not just bring in players that don’t make us any better. We will not just see people coming in because we have 10, 12 players injured. Who knows, in two or three weeks, we might have them all back, and then what do you do with the ones you bring in?”
Midfielder Sean Longstaff said: “You couldn’t write it, really. That’s what you’ve got a squad for. It’s great for the young lads – hopefully, there’s a chance for them round the corner.”
Considering the circumstances, Newcastle deserved credit for stopping Wolves from winning – despite another fine showing from Adama Traore.
Jetro Willems was at left wing-back, facing right winger Traore, and had a tough examination.
Willems said: “He is unbelievable, definitely a beast.
“He’s known as the fastest man in football and now I know that is true. I like to think I am quite fast too – at least I did before playing against him. That was something else.
“I have played against [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who is fast but not that fast. Of course, he is so skilful but sometimes that is easier than being up against someone with such incredible pace.
“I played against Ronaldo in the Euros when Netherlands played Portugal.
“But that is as tough an afternoon as I have had even though I thought I did quite well.”
Willems created the game’s opening goal by dashing down the left flank and supplying Gayle, who flicked for Miguel Almiron to score.
Leander Dendocker struck in Wolves’ equaliser – but they have gone 1-0 down in six league matches in a row.
Wolves captain Conor Coady said: “It’s something that we need to cut, but it’s our own mistakes.
“We’re not a team that is perfect. No team in the Premier League is perfect.”