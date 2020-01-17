steve-backshall-and-helen-glover-welcome-twins-and-release-cute-photos

Adventurer Steve Backshall has embarked on one of the greatest adventures of his life after becoming a father to twins!

The Strictly star, 46, and Olympian Helen Glover welcomed a boy and a girl on Thursday (January 16).

Announcing the birth on his official Instagram, Steve said: “Being a twin is like being born with a soulmate.

“A best friend always on hand to play, fight, argue and make up stories with.

“And Helen should know, being a twin herself. All I know is that life is about to get double the crazy. And we couldn’t be happier. @helenglovergb.”

Thirty-three-year-old Helen, in turn, posted another adorable snap, alongside the message: “We’re gonna need a bigger boat!

“Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you.

“Tips for surviving three under two on a postcard please.”

Fans were quick to send messages of congratulations, with one replying: “Incredible news! Congratulations you lovely couple!”

“Oh my goodness! I just had to recount all the legs! Congratulations! I’m so pleased for you,” gushed another.

Helen, just a few months into pregnancy, at The Mirror Animal Hero Awards in September 2019 (Credit: Lewis/WENN.com)

The newborn twins have an older brother, Logan, to look out for them.

Logan was also a twin, but his sibling tragically died in the womb.

The Team GB rower wrote at the time on Twitter: “Thanks for all your lovely messages. We’ve had the hard news that one baby hasn’t made it, but we are very excited and hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive this summer.”

Olympic gold medal-winning Helen announced she was expecting baby number two last September, but did not reveal she was expecting twins.

Steve partnered with Ola Jordan on Strictly in 2014 (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

She revealed the good news while she was presenting an award at the Animal Hero Awards.

Helen was presenting Barrie the dog with the award for Inspirational Animal of the Year, when she said: “I’m definitely blaming my pregnancy hormones for this, but I’ve been crying about this story all day.”

Helen followed up the good news with a tweet confirming she was expecting.

Congratulations!

