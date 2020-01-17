steve-backshall-and-helen-glover-announce-they-have-welcomed-twins:-‘we’re-gonna-need-a-bigger-boat’

Steve Backshall and Helen Glover are now parents of three, after welcoming twins.

Olympic rower Helen and TV star Steve are over the moon after Helen, 33, gave birth a boy and a girl this week.

The couple, who are also parents to one-year-old Logan, announced the news on Instagram with two adorable posts showing their newborns’ hands feet.

Blue Planet star Steve, 46, posted a picture of his babies’ teeny hands against his, and wrote: ‘Being a twin is like being born with a soulmate. A best friend always on hand to play, fight, argue and make up stories with. And Helen should know, being a twin herself.

‘All I know is that life is about to get double the crazy. And we couldn’t be happier. @helenglovergb.’

And Helen wrote: ‘We’re gonna need a bigger boat! 🛶😅

Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you 💙 .

‘Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please. #birthannouncement #pregnancy #twins #boygirltwins #3under2 #helpme #feet #cute #babies.’

Friends and fans filed in with messages of congratulations, with Ore Oduba writing: ‘Oh wow!!! What a team!! The biggest CONGRATULATIONS all of you, and a huge well done again Super H!!!!!! So happy for you..’

Matt Baker commented: ‘Tremendous news Steve and Helen double love and luck from all us Bakers’, while Bear Grylls wrote: ‘Woohoo!!!! 😁💪👍 Well done you guys x.’

Helen and Steve have yet to announce their babies’ names.

The pair confirmed that Helen was pregnant at the Animal Hero Awards back in October, as the Olympic gold medallist cradled her baby bump.

Back in 2018, Helen and Steve announced they were expecting twins, but sadly, a month later, they informed fans they had lost one of the babies.

Helen tweeted: ‘Thanks for all your lovely messages. We’ve had the hard news that one baby hasn’t made it but we are very excited and hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive this summer.’

That July, Helen – the number one female rower in the world – gave birth to their son Logan.

The couple previously admitted that they were keen to have more kids, with Steve telling The Mirror: ‘‘I know it sounds cheesy, but it really was love at first sight for me. I knew pretty much immediately that Helen was The One, and I think if things hadn’t worked out for us I would have really struggled.

‘Everything happened very quickly. We got married and now we’re parents. But yes, we’d love to have more children. Helen’s one of five.’

Helen was born a twin, arriving just before her brother Nathan.





