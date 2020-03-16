Sterlo tips fierce battle for NSW halves selection

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling hasn’t shied away from State of Origin selection speculation after the opening round of the 2020 season, and he dropped a reality check for one of the highly-touted NSW players.

Jack Wighton was a key member of last year’s Origin-winning Blues squad and the grand finalist Canberra Raiders.

He was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal in that controversial NRL grand final despite the Raiders’ loss to the Roosters, and he picked up right where he left off in Canberra’s Round 1 win.

Wighton was a standout with two quick-fire tries and a perfect 40-20 in the first half alone in the Raiders’ 24-6 win over the Titans.

He also had two linebreaks and five tackle busts in the game.

Jack Wighton puts on a show

Though he was quieter in the second half, the Raiders no.6 seemed to click well with British import George Williams in a welcome sight for fans of the Green Machine.

But Sterling called for calm as Wighton eyes the five-eighth role in sky blue as an early battle to take James Maloney’s position in the side emerges.

“He’s not the best player in the game at the moment,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports for Sterlo’s Wrap.

“At the end of the game [Canberra coach] Ricky Stuart came out and said that their plan is for him to be the next representative five-eighth.

“He may well be that.”

Jack Wighton (AAP)

Sterling said Luke Keary is still the early choice for the NSW no.6, but he predicted Wighton to give him more competition this season.

“Luke Keary [is] slotted in for maybe that Blues five-eighth position but Jack Wighton is going to do everything he can to move in from the centres where he was so good last year,” Sterling said.

“In his position there aren’t too many better, but we’re only one game in.”