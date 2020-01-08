stephen-nolan:-‘the-warm,-authentic-friend-i-admired-as-a-listener-was-just-the-same-in-real-life…-stephen-clements-was-one-of-us’

The mark of a great radio host is that people don’t think they know you – they do know you.

Radio was the perfect platform for Stephen because it always shines a light into the true soul of the presenter.

With television, there are enough bells and whistles to distract, but the intimacy of radio means you really do get to know who that person is as a human being.

And that is why there are so many heartfelt tributes from across Northern Ireland after the tragic news of Stephen’s death.

He was one of us.

Sounded like, thought like and was one of us. He was immensely proud of Northern Ireland and we were proud of him.

Like many of you, I first met Stephen on the radio. A wave of warmth enticed me to tune in – and I couldn’t stop listening.