stephen-maguire-says-neil-robertson-‘should’ve-killed-him’-before-mammoth-masters-comeback

Stephen Maguire produced one of the great Masters comebacks to beat Neil Robertson 6-5 in the first round on Monday afternoon after falling 5-1 behind.

Things looked extremely ominous for the Scot as Robertson came flying out of the blocks, taking a 2-0 lead with breaks of 76 and 136.

The Australian looked like he was going to wrap up the contest in no time as he took a 4-0 lead with a 71, despite Maguire doing little wrong.

The Maverick got a frame on the board, but then fell 5-1 behind and things looked to be all over.

Then came the resurgence.

Maguire won five frames on the spin, including breaks of 105, 65, 81 and 62, stepping in to win the match in the last after Robertson spurned a great opportunity.

‘It was a crazy game and I can’t believe I won that match,’ said the winner, who goes on to face either Mark Allen or Dave Gilbert in the quarter-finals.

‘He was the much better player all the way through the match and he should’ve put me to bed 6-0 or 6-1. He should’ve killed me but I could see the game turning.

‘I’ve only come back from 4-0 down a couple of times in my career.’

The match also saw one of the most bizarre shots ever seen on a snooker table, as Maguire fluked a red in ridiculous style before potting the white in even more unusual circumstances.

Robertson admitted that he was not match sharp in the contest, but also gave the Scot the credit he deserves for the mammoth comeback.

‘There was a lot of rustiness and I’ve not played competitively for about a month,’ said the Aussie.

‘He deserved to win and I have no complaints, it’s just unfortunate to go out of the Masters when I had it in my hands.’

The result continues the remarkable run of upsets over the first two days of the tournament after Ding Junhui was beaten by Joe Perry and Mark Selby lost to Ali Carter on Sunday.

Robertson, Ding and Selby were widely considered as the three most likely to challenge tournament favourite Judd Trump who will play his first round game against Shaun Murphy on Tuesday afternoon.

Maguire will now fancy his chances of being the one to challenge the defending champion as he reaches his first Masters quarter-final since 2015.

