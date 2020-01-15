Home NEWS Stephen King slammed for saying he would ‘never consider diversity in matters...

Stephen King slammed for saying he would ‘never consider diversity in matters of art’ amid Oscars drama

Stephen King has been slammed for his comments about diversity in art amid the drama over the Oscars nominations.

After the Academy Awards faced backlash for their lack of representation for women and people of colour in the 2020 nominations, King opened up on his views.

‘As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in just 3 categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay,’ he tweeted.

‘For me, the diversity issue–as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway–did not come up. That said I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong.’

Attempting to clarify, the 72-year-old added: ‘The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is make sure everyone has the same fair shot, regardless of sex, color, or orientation.

‘Right now such people are badly under-represented, and not only in the arts.’

He concluded: ‘You can’t win awards if you’re shut out of the game.’

Safe to say, people weren’t too happy with his comments.

Selma director Ava DuVernay told him: ‘When you wake up, meditate, stretch, reach for your phone to check on the world and see a tweet from someone you admire that is so backward and ignorant you want to go back to bed.’

Writer Roxane Gay added: ‘As a fan, this is painful to read from you. It implies that diversity and quality cannot be synonymous.

‘They are not separate things. Quality is everywhere but most industries only believe in quality from one demographic. And now, here you are.’

Fellow author Laura Lippman went on to say: ‘With all due respect, I’m afraid that a meritocracy could work only if the game weren’t rigged.’

Others even urged King to write his next book under a female pseudonym and see if his opinions still hold up.

The Academy Awards are just one of the ceremonies to face major backlash for their lack of diversity – with no women being nominated in the best director category, despite the likes of Greta Gerwig having an incredible year. 

Meanwhile, in the acting categories, Cynthia Erivo was the only non-white nominee, being given a nod in the actress in a leading role category for playing the title role in Harriet.



Oscar nominations 2020 list

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role 

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Film editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated feature film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen

Stand Up – Harriet

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

