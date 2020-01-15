stephen-king-slammed-for-saying-he-would-‘never-consider-diversity-in-matters-of-art’-amid-oscars-drama

Stephen King has been slammed for his comments about diversity in art amid the drama over the Oscars nominations.
After the Academy Awards faced backlash for their lack of representation for women and people of colour in the 2020 nominations, King opened up on his views.
‘As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in just 3 categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay,’ he tweeted.
‘For me, the diversity issue–as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway–did not come up. That said I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong.’
Attempting to clarify, the 72-year-old added: ‘The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is make sure everyone has the same fair shot, regardless of sex, color, or orientation.
‘Right now such people are badly under-represented, and not only in the arts.’
He concluded: ‘You can’t win awards if you’re shut out of the game.’
Safe to say, people weren’t too happy with his comments.
Selma director Ava DuVernay told him: ‘When you wake up, meditate, stretch, reach for your phone to check on the world and see a tweet from someone you admire that is so backward and ignorant you want to go back to bed.’
Writer Roxane Gay added: ‘As a fan, this is painful to read from you. It implies that diversity and quality cannot be synonymous.
‘They are not separate things. Quality is everywhere but most industries only believe in quality from one demographic. And now, here you are.’
Fellow author Laura Lippman went on to say: ‘With all due respect, I’m afraid that a meritocracy could work only if the game weren’t rigged.’
Others even urged King to write his next book under a female pseudonym and see if his opinions still hold up.
The Academy Awards are just one of the ceremonies to face major backlash for their lack of diversity – with no women being nominated in the best director category, despite the likes of Greta Gerwig having an incredible year.
Meanwhile, in the acting categories, Cynthia Erivo was the only non-white nominee, being given a nod in the actress in a leading role category for playing the title role in Harriet.
Oscar nominations 2020 list
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Film editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated feature film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Breakthrough
Into The Unknown – Frozen
Stand Up – Harriet
Production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
