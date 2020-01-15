stephen-king-in-oscars-voting-row-after-saying-quality-trumps-diversity

Artists have hit back at the author and Academy Award member Stephen King after he tweeted that “For me, the diversity issue… did not come up” in his Oscars 2020 nomination selections. King nominates in three categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay.
“I would never consider diversity in matters of art,” he continued. “Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong.”
His comments came in the wake of outrage over the lack of diversity in this year’s Oscar nominations, announced on Monday. Only one non-white performer – British star Cynthia Erivo, for her portrayal of an escaped slave who helped to liberate hundreds of others through the Underground Railroad, in Harriet – was nominated in the acting categories. The nominations for Best Director were all male.
The director of Selma, Ava DuVernay, and writer Roxane Gay are among those who have taken to Twitter to criticise King’s comments.
“When you wake up, meditate, stretch, reach for your phone to check on the world and see a tweet from someone you admire that is so backward and ignorant you want to go back to bed” commented Du Vernay, in a retweet.
Gay, author of Bad Feminist, replied directly to King:
“As a fan, this is painful to read from you. It implies that diversity and quality cannot be synonymous.
“They are not separate things. Quality is everywhere but most industries only believe in quality from one demographic. And now, here you are.”
King later sought to clarify his comments, adding: “The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is make sure everyone has the same fair shot, regardless of sex, color, or orientation.
“Right now such people are badly under-represented, and not only in the arts.
“You can’t win awards if you’re shut out of the game.”