stephen-king-helpfully-posts-‘the-stand’-chapter-that-explains-pandemic-spread

While President Trump has said that he only wants to give this COVID-19 a couple weeks before the United Stares reopens, check out this Tweet by Stephen King. Even though his monumental pandemic novel The Stand was first published 41 years ago, he offered up an audiobook reading of the chapter where he explains in his folksy fictional fashion how a dangerous virus spreads. It is a chilling listen. I can recall first reading that book while I was under the weather, the imagery was so vivid I was sure I was a goner but hoped to hang on long enough to finish it. Wonder how it would be to re-read the whole thing right now?

