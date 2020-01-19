stephen-hendry-backs-ali-carter-to-down-stuart-bingham-in-the-masters-final

Six-time Masters champion Stephen Hendry is tipping Ali Carter to win the tournament for a first time on Sunday as he meets Stuart Bingham in the final.

Both men are competing in the Masters final for the first time after a tournament full of shocks has produced this unexpected final.

Carter, who only made it into the competition because Ronnie O’Sullivan decided not to play and he took his spot, has produced three remarkable results to make it this far.

The Captain has down three former World and Masters champions – Mark Selby, John Higgins and Shaun Murphy – to set up the final with yet another former world champ in Bingham.

Hendry believes that the fairy tale nature of Carter’s story has a touch of date about it and he can see the Captain edging out a close affair.

‘I’m going to go with Carter today, I think there’s a story developing where he’s just destined to win it,’ said the seven-time world champion on Instagram.

‘O’Sullivan not playing, Carter getting the wildcard, played very well against Murphy yesterday, very solid, made a great clearance from 56 behind, so I’m going to go Carter today.

‘It could be a long final, I can’t see anyone winning it easy.’

Hendry has been impressed with Carter, but not enamored with the general standard of play over the event.

A string of fancied players fell at the first hurdle at Alexandra Palace, with Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and Ding Junhui all going out in the first round.

With those shock defeats and the absence of the Rocket, the legendary Scot feels the event has suffered.

‘Unfortunately the snooker has not quite lived up to the venue and the crowd they’ve had this week,’ continued Hendry.

‘The snooker’s not been great, we’re nine centuries behind last year, which is amazing seen as most tournament it goes up, the century count.

‘I think O’Sullivan has been sorely missed in a tournament like this, Judd Trump, lost in the first round, world number one and world champion has been sorely missed.

‘Neil Robertson, Mark Selby both flattering to deceive so, for me as a purist, who wants to see big breaks, century breaks, cue ball on a string, it’s not happened.’

The winner on Sunday night will walk away with the whopping £250,000 top prize, but more importantly, their name in the history books as a Masters champion for the first time.

