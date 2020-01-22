stephen-fry-leads-celeb-tributes-to-terry-jones-as-monty-python-legend-dies-aged-77

Celebrities and comics have been paying tribute to Terry Jones, following the Monty Python star’s death aged 77.

Jones formed the iconic sketch group with Michael Palin, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, and was largely responsible for the surreal structure of Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

He also directed Monty Python and The Holy Grail, Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.

In the wake of the sad news, Twitter has been flooded with tributes to his comic genius.

Stephen Fry tweeted: ‘Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind.’

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker wrote: ‘RIP the actual genius Terry Jones. Far too many brilliant moments to choose from. Here’s one random wafer-thin mint.’

And with his post, Brooker shared the legendary Mr Creosote sketch, in which Jones played an obese rude restaurant patron who explodes after eating an after-dinner mint.

The Thick Of It and Veep writer Simon Blackwell tweeted: ‘Lovely Terry Jones, the heart of Python. Ripping Yarns remains so gloriously funny, and Bert Fegg’s Nasty Book For Boys & Girls made me laugh like a small fool when I was eight. Very sad to see him go.’

Monty Python fans have also been sharing their favourite Jones moments in honour of his amazing mind.

Jones’ family confirmed that the star had passed away on 21 January after a long battle with dementia.

Their statement read: ‘We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

‘Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

‘Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

‘His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.

‘We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry’s wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful.

‘We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words “Lovingly frosted with glucose.”‘





