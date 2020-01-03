stephen-craigan:-january-sales-could-be-make-or-break







Big moment: Steven Gerrard celebrates Gers’ win at Parkhead Callum McGregor Joe Aribo Alfredo Morelos Odsonne Edouard

For those who didn’t think there was a title race on in the Scottish Premiership, they can think again. Rangers’ win at Parkhead last Sunday showed they have the resolve, character and courage to take this pulsating battle right to the very end.

Some said that Steven Gerrard’s celebration at the full-time whistle was a bit over the top but it was purely relief. He was well aware that if his side lost, the title dream would have been further away than ever and his reaction epitomised that.

As for Neil Lennon, he will be disappointed in his side’s performance but they have been in sensational form and the winter break has come just at the right time for his tired-looking Hoops.

The players may get a short break but both managers will be right back at it as the transfer window is now open. With everything so tight at the top, getting the right players in could be crucial and potentially the difference between being champions or not.

The January window isn’t usually ideal for recruitment as clubs don’t let their best players go, so both Nicky Hammond and Ross Wilson will have to work their magic.

There is a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season with Scottish Cup, Europa League, international play-offs and the Premiership run-in so adding depth and fresh competition to each squad is imperative.

Lennon has stated that Celtic will be bringing in a minimum of two and maximum of four, which shows their intent. Celtic have accumulated a very healthy bank balance in recent seasons with European progression and the sale of Moussa Dembele. Loosening the purse strings and flexing the financial muscles could bring the much talked about ninth title in a row.