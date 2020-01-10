stephen-craigan:-gerrard-and-lennon-have-the-rodgers-factor-and-could-shine-in-england’s-top-flight







Celtic manager Neil Lennon

With the winter shutdown in the Scottish Premiership in full swing, the fall-out from the recent Old Firm game continues on and off the pitch.

My biggest observation from it all is the criticism being levelled at Neil Lennon in some quarters regarding his inability to set his team up correctly. “Tactically naïve,” some have said, just because Rangers got the better of them. Sometimes you have to accept that the opposition were better than you on the day and Rangers were better than Celtic, by quite a distance, as it happens.

However, to make ridiculous statements about Lennon’s ability to shape up his side is a bit premature to say the least. You just have to look at his previous record to see that. When his side got it right and they won at Ibrox in September he was tactically astute. I understand people get emotional about high profile games and defeats in particular but people should think logically before they criticise.

Likewise Gerrard isn’t now tactically complete as a manager and he’ll know that. I do agree his tactics were spot on and his players carried them out to perfection. He’ll be well aware it’s one win, a huge one I get that, but his side now have to back it up at the resumption of the Premiership in a few weeks’ time.

This time last year Rangers were in a similar position, they had beaten Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic and were in a good place during the break.

The first league game after the break they lost at Kilmarnock and handed that initiative back to Celtic so Gerrard is well aware of what lies ahead.

That takes me nicely on to the next point of how both managers are portrayed south of the border in England.