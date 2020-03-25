stephen-colbert-used-his-free-time-(and-his-wife’s-makeup)-to-do-an-almost-perfect-tony-stark-impression

Like most people, late-night hosts have been forced to work from home as the coronavirus continues to spread across America with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Fortunately, seasoned hosts like Stephen Colbert have been leaning into the quarantine and making the best of their lo-fi situation to keep audiences entertained while they’re trapped indoors.

In a new Twitter video, Colbert decides to shave his beard after realizing he looks like “an extra in Cormac McCarthy’s The Road” and, in the process, he ends up raiding his wife’s makeup kit for some grooming tools. After a little experimentation with some eyeliner, the late-night host goes to town with his wife’s beauty products and emerges from off-camera looking like an eerily accurate Tony Stark. He even does an almost pitch-perfect impression by unveiling a solution to the coronavirus that involves tiny, little nanobots whose AI will eventually make them turn on humanity, but it’s cool, Stark’s prepared for that.

You can watch the video below, and if you’re pressed for time, the Iron Man impression rolls in at the 2: 35 mark:

Speaking of Tony Stark, Iron Man 3 has been at the center of an intense Twitter debate over which is the worse MCU movie: Thor: The Dark World or the third Iron Man. Marvel fans came flying out of the woodwork to fiercely defend Iron Man 3, so Colbert could be easily hopping on the viral trend with his latest impression. Then again, the late-night host is an unabashed nerd with a well-documented love for Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and of course, Marvel Comics. He even hung Captain America’s shield over the set of both The Colbert Report and The Late Show.

So did Colbert latch onto a viral trend? Maybe. But there’s also a good chance he’s just doing what millions of other people are doing: Getting his geek on to pass the time.

(Via CBR, Twitter)